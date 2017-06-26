Man reportedly calling himself a 'special agent' charged with kidnapping

A man is custody in Marshall County after reportedly impersonating an officer to force a victim to have sex with him.



The Marshall County Sheriff's Office responded to a sexual assault claim on Saturday morning.



The 19-year-old woman told officials she was confronted at a McDonalds in Albertville by a man claiming to be a special agent from Marshall County.



The man asked for identification from her and two of her friends. He then instructed all three to follow him to a Piggly Wiggly in Albertville.



The man told the 19-year-old that she had a warrant in Etowah County and that she needed to get inside his truck.



The victim complied and the man asked her for sex. The victim refused and demanded to be released.



The man, who the Sheriff's Office has identified as Jason Dewayne Whorton, dropped the victim off at a gas station in Town Creek.



An off-duty deputy spotted Whorton after recognizing the reported vehicle off Highway 431 in Albertville.



The victim was able to identify Whorton as the man who allegedly kidnapped her.



Whorton is facing charges for impersonating an officer and kidnapping.



Bond has been set at $100,000.





