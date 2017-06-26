Huntsville man dies six days after attempted murder-suicide

The emergency call came in around 4:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in Fayetteville, Tenn.More >>
The emergency call came in around 4:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in Fayetteville, Tenn.More >>
Florence Police are on the scene of a fatal accident at the intersection of Irvine Ave. and Seminary St. near the UNA campus.More >>
Florence Police are on the scene of a fatal accident at the intersection of Irvine Ave. and Seminary St. near the UNA campus.More >>
A frontal boundary is slowly moving through the area this afternoon and evening.More >>
A frontal boundary is slowly moving through the area this afternoon and evening.More >>
A man is custody in Marshall County after reportedly impersonating an officer to force a victim to have sex with him.More >>
A man is custody in Marshall County after reportedly impersonating an officer to force a victim to have sex with him.More >>
At approximately 10:30 a.m. on June 20, Huntsville Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Whitesburg Way.More >>
At approximately 10:30 a.m. on June 20, Huntsville Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Whitesburg Way.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Many of the 359 passengers on board the flight say they were afraid the plane would crash.More >>
Many of the 359 passengers on board the flight say they were afraid the plane would crash.More >>
A man is being charged with arson after investigators say he set fire to Twin Peaks in Augusta. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. According to the Augusta Fire Department, a call came in about a vehicle fire at the restaurant at around 12:49 p.m.More >>
A man is being charged with arson after investigators say he set fire to Twin Peaks in Augusta. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. According to the Augusta Fire Department, a call came in about a vehicle fire at the restaurant at around 12:49 p.m.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>