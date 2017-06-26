Huntsville man dies six days after attempted murder-suicide

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on June 20, Huntsville Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Whitesburg Way.

Investigators found 23-year-old Jonathan Turner and a female victim in a residence, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Neighbors say they heard several shots and police determined the incident was an attempted murder-suicide.

The female victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released after a 2-3 day stay.

Turner’s injuries were more severe. He remained in the hospital for six days before Huntsville Police confirmed he had died from his injuries.

