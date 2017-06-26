Spirit of Freedom fireworks celebration canceled in the Shoals

The Spirit of Freedom fireworks celebration in the Shoals has been canceled.
The 4th of July event has been an annual tradition for 35 years.
Longtime event sponsor Shoals Radio Group, which is owned by URBan Radio Broadcasting, says the sponsorship had to be dropped due to "economic conditions."
More than 30,000 people from Florence, Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia and surrounding areas typically attend the celebration at McFarland Park.
