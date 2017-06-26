Colbert Co. coroner killed in 'horrific' accident

Colbert County coroner Carlton Utley is dead following an accident in Florence at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Seminary Street.

Currently, the Florence Police Department is investigating a very serious traffic accident involving a fatality... https://t.co/2KvK9jt4Fr — Florence Police Dept (@florence_pd) June 26, 2017

The police chief described the scene as a "horrific accident." Officers say Utley was dropped off by a family member driving a truck at the intersection of Tombigbee Street and Court Street. The truck was also pulling a trailer.

Police say Utley somehow became stuck between the truck and trailer as the vehicle pulled away. He was dragged nearly half a mile before a passerby flagged down the driver of the truck.

Utley was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It is an awful tragedy," said Colbert County administrator Kathy Polk. "Our payers and thoughts are with his family. He was great at his job. This is a big loss to the county."

Polk said a probate judge will appoint an interim coroner until Gov. Kay Ivey selects someone for the job.

The accident is still under investigation.

