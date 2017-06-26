Blue Origin to build high-tech facility in Huntsville; will bring hundreds of jobs

On Monday morning at Space and Rocket Center, Governor Kay Ivey announced that Blue Origin will build a 400,000 square foot facility at Cummings Research Park.

Blue Origin is a privately-owned aerospace company founded by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. The company develops vehicles and technologies to enable commercial human space transportation.

“Today I think we are all part of the 'Blue Man group,'” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

Governor Kay Ivey said that the business plans to hire at least 350 people with a starting pay of about $75,000 dollars. Governor Ivey said she was at the Paris Air Show last week talking with aerospace industry leaders.



The announcement represents at $200 million capital investment in the state. It's the third major aerospace announcement for the area in the last 30 days following news of Dynetics $221 million NASA contract and the addition of Ruag Space to Decatur.

READ MORE: Gov. Ivey to attend Paris Air Show with focus on aerospace industry growth

It is an honor to announce that Blue Origin has chosen Alabama to build its BE-4 rocket engines! A $200 million investment and 350 new jobs! pic.twitter.com/sm6SqXyM3L — Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 26, 2017

“We will be exploring space differently than the way it was done in the past. Blue Origin, Welcome to Alabama!,” said Governor Kay Ivey.

Two years ago, United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Blue Origin announced their partnership on a production agreement to expand production capabilities for the American-made BE-4 engine that will power ULA's Vulcan rocket.

They will build the engine that will power the ULA rocket and end our dependence on Russia. @waff48 — Franklin White (@FranklinWAFF) June 26, 2017

According to Blue Origin's website, the BE-4 is a liquid oxygen, liquefied natural gas (LNG) rocket engine that delivers 550,000-lbf of thrust at sea level.



"Alabama is a great state for aerospace manufacturing and we are proud to produce America's next great rocket engine right here in the Rocket City," said Blue Origin President Robert Mayerson.



The company will also use the Huntsville facility to advance its own orbital launch vehicle called New Glenn.

Construction on the new building is expected to begin at the end of this year.

“This project is the next generation of space in Huntsville, Madison County, and the region,” said Greg Canfield, Alabama Secretary of Commerce.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48