Boaters and fishermen tend to call it all “grass” or “weeds,” or they refer to all the plants they see as milfoil or hydrilla.

But there are really 30 species of aquatic vegetation growing in Guntersville Lake.

“If we looked real hard, I bet we could identify 40,” said Dr. Brett Hartis, who is in charge of TVA’s aquatic plant program. He held an “Aquatic Plant Academy” for reporters this week to show them the various species of weeds and take them out on the water to show them treated and untreated areas.

Hydrilla is the major species of plant in Guntersville, but they’ve seen a resurgence in milfoil this year.

“Guntersville Lake is 69,000 acres,” Dr. Hartis said. “Our mapping indicates 20,000 to 24,000 acres are covered with vegetation. We manage only 1,100 acres along shorelines that are developed with boathouses or recreational facilities. That comes to only about 1 percent of the lake that we are treating.”

Read more at the Advertiser-Gleam .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48