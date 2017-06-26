Former Alabama Senator retiring from politics

After spending nearly half of his life in politics, former state senator Roger Bedford said he is retiring.

“It’s been my highest honor to serve the people of northwest Alabama for 30 years, and I will continue to support people who are working for what is right for the people of Alabama,” Bedford said. “But I’m retiring from campaigning.”

Bedford, who turns 61 in July, was first elected to the state Senate in 1982. Being sworn in at age 25, he was the youngest person ever elected to a state legislative seat.

“I’m very grateful to my family and friends who have helped and supported me over the years,” Bedford said.

Bedford served as District 6 senator from 1982 to 1990, when he was forced into hiatus by cancer. After overcoming cancer, he was re-elected and served from 1994 to 2014.

