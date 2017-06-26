Decatur City Schools name Michael Douglas as new superintendent

Decatur City Schools named Michael Douglas as their new superintendent on Monday morning.

The School Board narrowed down the field to just two finalists on Friday. But, one of those finalists dropped out of the running, leaving only one man poised to take the job.

The school board voted 4-1 to offer Douglas the job.

The lone no vote came from Mrs. King, who said they didn't choose the best man, the decision was made by default. Threadgill was her choice, she said he had more experience as a superintendent and he had more experience with students from poor communities.

Chresal Threadgill dropped out of the running over the weekend, questioning the selection process.

READ MORE: Finalist in Decatur superintendent search drops outs

School board President Karen Duke said she received an email from Threadgill late Friday, and in it, he thanked the board for the opportunity but said he "developed some reservations related to the confidence and commitment of the process to select" the best candidate for Decatur schools.

Duke said the process was fair and equitable, and all candidates were asked the same questions.

Michael Douglas will be at the Board of Education building at 4:30 for a meet and greet.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48