Decatur City Schools expected to name superintendent on Monday

In a few hours, the Decatur City Schools will name their choice to take over for Superintendent.

The School Board narrowed down the field to just two finalists on Friday. But, one of those finalists dropped out of the running, leaving only one man poised to take the job.

The job is expected to be offered to Michael Douglas, the current Oneonta Superintendent, after Chresal Threadgill dropped out of the running over the weekend, questioning the selection process.

READ MORE: Finalist in Decatur superintendent search drops outs

School board President Karen Duke said she received an email from Threadgill late Friday, and in it, he thanked the board for the opportunity but said he "developed some reservations related to the confidence and commitment of the process to select" the best candidate for Decatur schools.

Duke said the process was fair and equitable, and all candidates were asked the same questions.

Despite Threadgill dropping out, the board tells our news partners at the Decatur Daily that the announcement will still be made on Monday, and that Douglas will likely be offered the job. The board will vote at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48