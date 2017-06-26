Athens City Council to vote on Sunday Alcohol Sales

Athens City Council will finally vote on the issue of Sunday Alcohol Sales in Athens on Monday.

Mayor Ronnie Marks says the city council is leaning towards approving the ordinance.

He says Sunday Sales could bring in nearly $150,000 dollars a year in taxes and alcohol fees.

The work session starts at 5 p.m., with the regular meeting following at 5:30 in Athens City Hall.

