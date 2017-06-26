Athens City Council approves Sunday alcohol sales - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Athens City Council approves Sunday alcohol sales

(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
ATHENS, AL (WAFF) -

The Athens City Council has approved Sunday alcohol sales in the city.

The council voted on Monday night. All voted "yes" except Council man Wayne Harper of District 5.

Sunday alcohol sales will start on July 2.

Mayor Ronnie Marks said Sunday sales could bring in nearly $150,000 dollars a year in taxes and alcohol fees.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly