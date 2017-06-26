The Athens City Council has approved Sunday alcohol sales in the city.

The council voted on Monday night. All voted "yes" except Council man Wayne Harper of District 5.

Sunday alcohol sales will start on July 2.

Mayor Ronnie Marks said Sunday sales could bring in nearly $150,000 dollars a year in taxes and alcohol fees.

Athens restaurants and businesses can sale alcohol on Sundays on July 2nd @waff48 — Tiffaney Bradley (@tbradleywaff48) June 26, 2017

#breaking #justnow Athens city council approves Sunday alcohol sales 4 to 1. — Tiffaney Bradley (@tbradleywaff48) June 26, 2017

Councilman Harper of district 5 is the only "no" for Sunday alcohol sales. pic.twitter.com/P0es3Xlhta — Tiffaney Bradley (@tbradleywaff48) June 26, 2017

