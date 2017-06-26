Huntsville celebrates Armed Forces Week

The Rocket City will honor the men and women who serve our country this week, as they celebrate Armed Forces Celebration Week.

Armed Forces Celebration Week is a week-long series of events demonstrating our community support for those serving our nation in the military.

Events throughout the week include a proclamation signing, concerts in the park with fireworks, the U.S. Army Materiel Command Band Concert at James Clemens High School, special luncheons, softball games and a golf tournament, and many special opportunities for the community to show its appreciation to our Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.

Most events are free and open to the public. There are also many businesses and organizations who are offering discounted or free passes to military

service members and their families. Click here for more information about the 2017 Armed Forces Celebration Week.

Monday, June 26 @ 8 a.m. - Proclamation Signing

Monday, June 26 @ 6:30 p.m. - Concert in the Park

Tuesday, June 27 @ 11 a.m. - Korean War Veterans Lunch

Tuesday, June 27 @ 7 p.m. - U.S. Army Material Command Band Concert

Wednesday, June 28 @11:30 a.m. - Armed Forces Celebration Luncheon

Thursday, June 29 @ 7:30 a.m. - Iron Mike Golf Tournament

Thursday, June 29 @ 4:30 p.m. - Biergarten Stein & Dine

Friday, June 30 @ 5 p.m. - Community Softball Game

The event is sponsored by the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

“We are proud to be a military community that plays a critical role in the defense of our nation,” said the Chamber.

