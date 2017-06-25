German-based company to bring $12 million aviation plant to AL

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - A German-based company is bringing a $12 million aviation-related plant to Auburn.

The Opelika-Auburn News (http://bit.ly/2rWoLEi ) reports that the Winkelmann Group will begin production at its first United States production facility in the Auburn Industrial Park. The company expects to create approximately 50 jobs over the next five years.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Winkelmann Group CEO Heinrich Winkelmann announced the new location, called Winkelmann Flowform Technology LP, in France at the Paris Air Show this week.

Winkelmann Group is a fourth-generation German company that has three divisions including automotive, building and industry, and flowforming, which is a metal-forming technique.

The Auburn site will use the company's flowform technology that primarily builds high-precision, high-strength, thin wall roto-symmetrical parts from various metals.

