Firefighters battling wildfire in Southern California

The emergency call came in around 4:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in Fayetteville, Tenn.More >>
The emergency call came in around 4:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in Fayetteville, Tenn.More >>
Multiple people were injured this afternoon when two vans collided head on.More >>
Multiple people were injured this afternoon when two vans collided head on.More >>
A Decatur Schools superintendent candidate is no longer a finalist for the position.More >>
A Decatur Schools superintendent candidate is no longer a finalist for the position.More >>
Thousands of free range chickens are irritating some neighbors in Lauderdale County. They say they’re running wild, posing a threat to drivers and creating a healthy concern for other animals.More >>
Thousands of free range chickens are irritating some neighbors in Lauderdale County. They say they’re running wild, posing a threat to drivers and creating a healthy concern for other animals.More >>
According to Coosa Riverkeeper, high levels of E. coli were detected along the Coosa RIver.More >>
According to Coosa Riverkeeper, high levels of E. coli were detected along the Coosa RIver.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after she fell off of a ride at a Six Flags in New York.More >>
A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after she fell off of a ride at a Six Flags in New York.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
The Tebow train is leaving Columbia!More >>
The Tebow train is leaving Columbia!More >>