Multiple people injured in crash on Hwy 53 - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Multiple people injured in crash on Hwy 53

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
(WAFF) -

Multiple people were injured this afternoon when two vans collided head on. 

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 53 near Harvest. 

No word on the condition of those injured, but we're told at least one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly