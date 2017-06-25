Finalist in Decatur superintendent search drops outs

A Decatur Schools superintendent candidate is no longer a finalist for the position.

Our news gathering partners at the Decatur Daily report that Chresal Threadgill has withdrawn his application.

Yesterday the school board announced that Threadgill, currently the superintendent at Elba City Schools and Oneota superintendent Michael Douglas were finalists for the position.

The school board president says the board will meet tomorrow, likely to select Douglas as their new superintendent.

