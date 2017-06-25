Finalist in Decatur superintendent search drops outs

The emergency call came in around 4:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in Fayetteville, Tenn.More >>
The emergency call came in around 4:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in Fayetteville, Tenn.More >>
A Decatur Schools superintendent candidate is no longer a finalist for the position.More >>
A Decatur Schools superintendent candidate is no longer a finalist for the position.More >>
Thousands of free range chickens are irritating some neighbors in Lauderdale County. They say they’re running wild, posing a threat to drivers and creating a healthy concern for other animals.More >>
Thousands of free range chickens are irritating some neighbors in Lauderdale County. They say they’re running wild, posing a threat to drivers and creating a healthy concern for other animals.More >>
According to Coosa Riverkeeper, high levels of E. coli were detected along the Coosa RIver.More >>
According to Coosa Riverkeeper, high levels of E. coli were detected along the Coosa RIver.More >>
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.More >>
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after she fell off of a ride at a Six Flags in New York.More >>
A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after she fell off of a ride at a Six Flags in New York.More >>
The annual Naked Bike Ride is held annually to celebrate bicycles, the human body and to highlight the vulnerability of cyclists in traffic.More >>
The annual Naked Bike Ride is held annually to celebrate bicycles, the human body and to highlight the vulnerability of cyclists in traffic.More >>