Fayetteville apartment complex fire deemed accidental

More showers and storms can be expected into the overnight hours. Locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds along with vivid lightning are possible. Localized flash flooding is possible.More >>
A young woman from the Huntsville area is making a tremendous comeback after a terrible accident.More >>
The Huntsville Aquatic Center rolled out its new upgrades on Thursday, including a new Olympic-size competition pool.More >>
Madison County resident and terror suspect Aziz Sayyed still has a chance for getting bond.More >>
Florence police say a teen girl stabbed another during a fight Tuesday night.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
The father of a 4-year-old killed in the tragic Lake Belton houseboat accident has died, according to Temple Police.More >>
