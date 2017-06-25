Fayetteville apartment blaze deemed accidental

A fire at Valley View Apartments on Liberty Road in Fayetteville, Tennessee has been deemed as an accident.

Fire crews responded to an emergency call at about 4:15 a.m. June 25. The intense fire burned for more than six hours. Smoke from the blaze could be seen seven miles from the scene.

Three residents were injured. Two were treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

The fire chief said this was the worst he’s seen in quite a while.

The fire was later deemed to be accidental. The state fire marshal said they pinpointed the origin to a closet and think the cause was electrical. They said the damage was so extensive that this is the best determination they can make.

One building, which contained 12 units, was destroyed.

The Red Cross was called in to assist 10 of the 12 families who lost their homes. Local restaurants provided food and water to residents at the complex.

