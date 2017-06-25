Early morning blaze rips through Fayetteville apartments

The emergency call came in around 4:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in Fayetteville, Tenn.

A structure fire at the Valley View Apartments on Liberty Rd. injured three residents.

One of the victims has since been released, two others are still being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The fire was intense and still burning six hours after it began. Smoke from the blaze could be seen seven miles from the scene.

The fire chief said this was the worst he’s seen in quite a while.

One building, which contained 12 units, was destroyed. Residents in neighboring buildings were evacuated as firefighters battled the blaze.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the 10 families who lost their homes. Local restaurants have been providing food and water to residents at the complex.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

