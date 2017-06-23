Boaz police build community relations through 'Operation Popsicle'

Police in Boaz are letting residents know that the man in blue is their friend. Boaz police will be traveling through the neighborhoods, but they won't be looking for criminals. They will be looking for kids.

Tuesday began what is now known as "Operation Popsicle." Police officers combed the neighborhood in search of children in an attempt to just get to know their neighbor. And in return, they got a Popsicle.

Deputy Chief Josh Gaskin said officers paid for the initial Popsicles, but other groups enjoy what they're doing, so at least one local business is chipping in.

Gaskin said it was something they felt was needed in the community and it's paying off.

"At first, when we pulled up and began walking, a lot of people started coming outside to see what was going on and when they saw that we were just handing out Popsicles, it kind of caught them off guard. But that's what we want. We want them to not always think the worst when they see the police, and this is a good way to do that," Gaskin said.

"Operation Popsicle" is expected to last throughout the summer.

