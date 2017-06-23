Albertville police chief retires

After six years at the helm, Albertville's police chief is calling it a day.

A going away ceremony was held Friday afternoon for outgoing Chief Doug Pollard at police headquarters.

Pollard began his career with the police department in 1988. He was promoted to chief in 2011 after Benny Womack retired.

Assistant Chief Jamie Smith takes over as chief next week.

Pollard said he's leaving behind one of the best departments in the state, and that, he says, is hard to do.

“This is probably one of the greatest police departments I've been around in my life. You know, it's not the job that I'm leaving. It's the people that I'm leaving, and that's what I'm going to miss the most,” said Pollard.

Pollard also received a certificate of appreciation from fellow Albertville native and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

