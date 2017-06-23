Belk offering free mobile mammograms at Bridge Street next weekend

The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center, a 39-foot-long, state-of-the-art screening center on wheels, will stop at the Belk store in Huntsville next weekend for convenient mammogram screenings.

Women age 40 and over with no breast concerns, who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months and have a primary care physician are eligible by calling 855-655-BMMC (2662) to schedule an appointment.

The dates and locations are:

July 6-7, 2017, 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Belk- Bridge Street

After receiving their mammograms, women also can visit the Intimate Apparel area in their Belk stores to receive complimentary bra fittings.

All screening exams are performed by Charlotte Radiology’s licensed, female mammography-certified technologists. A board-certified radiologist, specialized in breast imaging will interpret the mammogram.

Confidential results will be sent to the patient and her primary care physician.

For more information, call 855-655-BMMC (2662) or visit their website.

