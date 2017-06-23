Dramatic Alabama water rescue in Muscle Shoals

As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.

The incident occurred in the midst of a flash flood when a woman attempted to drive through standing water on the roadway, trapping her in the partially submerged vehicle.

A few brave bystanders jumped into action and were able to pull the woman to safety by forming a human chain.

Thanks to their quick action, the woman escaped unharmed.

That's what's left sticking out of a car following a dramatic rescue in Muscle Shoals > https://t.co/AJXfWKv1xj | Courtesy: Jessica Trexler pic.twitter.com/V3jyubOZRq — WAFF 48 (@waff48) June 23, 2017

The water continued to rise and almost completely covered the car following the rescue.

The woman's mother thanked rescuers for their help on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48