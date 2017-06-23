Dramatic Alabama water rescue in Muscle Shoals

As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.More >>
A two-vehicle crash claimed the lives of two people Thursday night in Etowah County.More >>
Von Braun Center leaders are proposing a $42 million expansion they say is necessary to remain competitive. Officials say they're losing conventions because of a lack of space.More >>
There were five reported opioid overdoses in Madison County early Thursday.More >>
Michelle Carter is found guilty of manslaughter. She's the woman who encouraged her boyfriend's suicide with text messages.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.More >>
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
A friend of the resident reached out to the President of the Mississippi Rising Coalition Lea Campbell. Campbell, who founded the anti-racism organization based on the coast, said she has encountered KKK fliers more than once over the past year.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.More >>
A Jones County man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive for two days.More >>
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.More >>
