Armed Forces Week celebrations

It's time to celebrate our soldiers who, for many of us, are our loved ones in the Armed Forces. Starting Sunday, June 25, and going through Saturday, July 1, is Armed Forces Week in the Tennessee Valley.

The Army Materiel Command Band is out in force to help celebrate Armed Forces Week. AMC says they will be performing the Celebrate America Concert with the 100-voice choir from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Huntsville.

Concert times are 5 and 7 p.m., Saturday, June 24. Tickets are recommended and available here.

The Army Materiel Band will entertain the crowds at Huntsville's Concert in the Park Monday, June 26. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. at Big Spring Park.

On Tuesday, June 27, the AMC Band will put on a community performance, highlighting 100 years since World War 1. The show begins at 7 p.m. at the James Clemens High School auditorium.

Find your tickets are available at the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce and at Redstone FMWR office. AMC says there’s plenty of seating and everyone is welcome. Tickets are not necessary.

Military service members and their families also have the chance to enjoy several Tennessee Valley attractions for free for Armed Forces Week. Burritt on the Mountain, Earlyworks Children's History Museum, Huntsville Botanical Garden, U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and locations are opening up their doors to military personnel and their families.

For more information on the attractions and dates, click here.

The chamber website has a schedule of all the week's events located here.



The Back in the Day Grown-Up Field Day event has been postponed due to weather. Redstone Arsenal Morale, Welfare and Recreation will post updates on their Facebook page.

Click here for more information on pricing and contact numbers.

