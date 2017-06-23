Father and daughter killed in Etowah County crash

A two-vehicle crash claimed the lives of two people Thursday night in Etowah County.

Anna Elaine Holthof, 21, of Gadsden was driving with her father, Roy Michael Holthof, 59, when the 2002 Chevrolet she was driving was struck by a 2007 Freightliner at approximately 9:05 p.m.

The accident occurred on Interstate 59 at the 181-mile marker, one mile north of Attalla.

Both the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

