Severe weather closings and early dismissals

Due to expected incoming severe weather on Friday afternoon, school cancellations and early dismissals are expected.

This list will be updated throughout the day.

Huntsville City Schools Offices and Programs will close at 12:30 p.m.

This includes all Huntsville City Schools and offices, summer school, extended day, summer and sports camps, and the summer feeding program.

Schools currently being served with bus routes will have buses at their schools by 12:30 p.m.

All employees will be dismissed as well, according to unavoidable leave procedures.

Madison City Schools will dismiss summer school activities at 1 p.m.

This includes athletic camps, extended day, ELL and all other programs.

Decatur City Schools will close at noon.

