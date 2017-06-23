All Huntsville City Schools programs dismissing early

Due to expected incoming severe weather on Friday afternoon, all Huntsville City Schools Offices and Programs will close at 12:30 p.m.

This includes all Huntsville City Schools and offices, summer school, extended day, summer and sports camps, and the summer feeding program.

Schools currently being served with bus routes will have buses at their schools by 12:30 p.m.

All employees will be dismissed as well, according to unavoidable leave procedures.

