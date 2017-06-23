2 finalists named in Decatur superintendent search

On Friday morning, Decatur City Schools named their finalists for their superintendent search. Those finalists are Chresal Threadgill and Michael Douglas.

On Wednesday, they wrapped up the interview process.

READ MORE: Decatur City Schools name superintendent finalists

The school system was in this same position 13 months ago. Dan Brigman resigned unexpectedly in March after only 10 months as Decatur Schools Superintendent, forcing the board to go through the selection process again with five candidates to choose from.

READ MORE: Decatur City Schools superintendent resigns, board accepts in emergency meeting

Chresal Threadgill, who is superintendent of Elba City Schools, offered his vision for the Decatur school district Wednesday before the BOE, educators, and parents.

Michael Douglas is superintendent of Oneota City Schools

The board's president, Karen Duke, said the pool of candidates makes the decision difficult because they are all well qualified to improve student achievement.

The final decision will be made Monday, June 26 at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48