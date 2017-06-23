MCSO investigating fatal wreck in Hazel Green

The Madison County Sheriff's Office tells us they are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Highway 231/431 at Hunter Road near the Alabama state line in Hazel Green.

At this point, investigators do not know what happened, they think the vehicle rolled over in the middle of the night and that may have caused the person's death.

#FirstAlert Deadly wreck on HWY 231/431 & Hunter Rd, near TN state line. 1 dead in overnight rollover wreck. Traffic not impacted. pic.twitter.com/2pE5TF8MRo — Stephanie Mills (@SMillsWAFF48) June 23, 2017

We do know HEMSI arrived on the scene just before 6:45 a.m. to take the body away in an ambulance.

This accident is not impacting traffic.

Authorities will continue to investigate this accident.

