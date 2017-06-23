Man killed in Hazel Green wreck identified

A two-vehicle crash claimed the lives of two people Thursday night in Etowah County.More >>
Von Braun Center leaders are proposing a $42 million expansion they say is necessary to remain competitive. Officials say they're losing conventions because of a lack of space.More >>
There were five reported opioid overdoses in Madison County early Thursday.More >>
Michelle Carter is found guilty of manslaughter. She's the woman who encouraged her boyfriend's suicide with text messages.More >>
Multiple suspects are in custody following an assault and car theft on June 15 at the Hazel Green Walmart.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.More >>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.More >>
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Texas and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.More >>
A new mother said TSA officers dumped her breast milk at security at Denver International Airport.More >>
