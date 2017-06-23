Man killed in Hazel Green wreck identified

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Highway 231/431 at Hunter Road on Friday morning near the Alabama state line in Hazel Green.

A Huntsville man, who investigators believe was headed to Tennessee, was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Troopers believe speed and possibly distracted driving may have been the cause of the crash.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Joshua Kent, who died of blunt force injuries sustained during the accident.

Kent was going at least 10 miles over the posted speed limit when he missed the curve, struck an embankment and flipped the 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee several times and was ejected from the car. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

#FirstAlert Deadly wreck on HWY 231/431 & Hunter Rd, near TN state line. 1 dead in overnight rollover wreck. Traffic not impacted. pic.twitter.com/2pE5TF8MRo — Stephanie Mills (@SMillsWAFF48) June 23, 2017

Kent's body was taken away by the coroner for an autopsy to see if anything else may have been a factor.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

