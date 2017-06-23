Man killed in Hazel Green wreck

Alabama State Troopers tell us they are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Highway 231/431 at Hunter Road on Friday morning near the Alabama state line in Hazel Green.

Investigators tell us a 23-year-old Huntsville man is dead after they believe he was headed north to Tennessee. Troopers believe speed and possibly distracted driving may have been the cause of the crash which happened between midnight and 5 a.m.

The man was going at least 10 miles over the posted speed limit when he missed the curve and flipped the 2002 Jeep Cherokee several times and was ejected from the car. Troopers tell us he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

#FirstAlert Deadly wreck on HWY 231/431 & Hunter Rd, near TN state line. 1 dead in overnight rollover wreck. Traffic not impacted. pic.twitter.com/2pE5TF8MRo — Stephanie Mills (@SMillsWAFF48) June 23, 2017 Investigators tell us it was at least 4 hours after the man’s death until someone called it in. The crash happened near the State Line Cemetery and right before Genesis United Methodist Church.

The body was taken away by the coroner for an autopsy to see if anything else may have been a factor. Troopers are working to contact the victim's next of kin. Authorities will continue to investigate this accident.

