Lauderdale Co. sex crimes suspect to be tried as adult

Lauderdale County Chief Assistant District Attorney Angie Hamilton said it was obvious that Marty Holt knew exactly what he was doing when he victimized two underage boys on social media.

“This was a pretty sophisticated scheme that he pulled off,” Hamilton said during Holt’s youthful offender hearing, “and he victimized two children. We asked that his application be denied.”

Holt’s attorney, Stacy Hooper, argued Holt, who was 20 when the incident occurred, should be granted youthful offender status because of his age and non-criminal record.

“He has zero criminal record,” Hooper said to Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Gil Self. “We ask you to look at his lack of criminal record and his age in making the decision.”

Prior to the hearing, Hooper gave Self seven letters from friends and family members of Holt asking the judge to grant the request.

