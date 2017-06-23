Moulton disc golf course gets go-ahead

Moulton already has one golf course, but for those who don't have the time, patience or money for the traditional game, a second course to be built later this summer may be what you're looking for.

At its meeting on Monday, June 19, the Moulton City Council gave Parks and Recreation director Jackie Burch the go-ahead to purchase equipment to construct a disc golf course at H.A. Alexander Park.

Burch had previously brought the idea of a disc golf course to the council earlier this year, saying it would be a relatively inexpensive addition to the park and would be a benefit to the citizens who enjoy the sport.

The council approved Burch spending between $7,780 and $9,780 for the purchase of materials needed to complete the course.

