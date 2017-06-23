Town Creek water pressure project delayed

A project that would raise the water pressure for residents and businesses in the downtown Town Creek area has been put on hold after bids for the project came in $186,000 over budget, Mayor Mike Parker said.

Parker told the city council at its meeting on Tuesday, June 20, that the project, which would replace numerous old water lines and add telemetry on the water tank and water meter coming into town, would need to be re-bid after only two companies submitted bids, both coming in well over the budget.

Parker said one company bid $476,000 while the other bid $410,000.

The city has received a $250,000 for the project, but didn't want the project to cost more than that.

"We will have to redesign the bid and drop some things off of it," Parker said. "There is no way we can come up with $186,000, but there are some things we can remove to try and get the price down."

Read more at the Moulton Advertiser .

