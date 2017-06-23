Moulton water no longer has taste, odor problem

One month after Moulton residents complained about the taste and odor of their drinking water, Moulton Water Department Superintendent Greg Dutton said the problem has been solved.

Dutton said there have been no complaints about the water in the past several weeks and both the water consulting firm and a professor at Auburn University have said the problem is solved.

"The water has been great, " Dutton said. "All the test results show complete success in combating the taste and odor problem."

Dutton said the cause of the earthy taste and odor was geosmin, which is a naturally occurring compound produced by bacteria in soil and algae found in surface water. Cold temperatures kill off algae in the surface water and the dead algae release the geosmin.

Geosmin typically produces an earthy or musty odor as is found in the odor of overturned rich soils and is present in some foods such as beets, spinach, and mushrooms.

