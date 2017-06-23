Russellville gets approval for additional storm shelter

After a devastating 2011 EF5 tornado ripped through Franklin County, city officials decided to do all they could to provide storm shelters for residents.

“We were able to use FEMA grants to get money to build the storm shelters,” said District 2 City Councilman William Nale. “Our goal was to make sure everyone had a safe place to go, if at all possible.”

Council members discussed building a 500-capacity shelter at the old National Guard Armory on Sockwell Street. But the decision was made to develop smaller shelters throughout the city.

So far, the city has built six storm shelters. Recently, council members were informed the city received approval to build a seventh at the Lee Sportsplex on Lawrence Avenue and Alabama 24.

