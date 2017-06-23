HEMSI has responded to more than 300 opioid overdoses this year

"There's gotta be a follow-up, you've gotta educate these people. they need help," said Don Webster, HEMSI.

That's Don Webster with HEMSI talking about five overdoses in Madison County in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Three of those were in a car in Hampton Cove. On top of that, a separate incident overnight involving two more overdoses at a different location.

"I want to assure you this is an everyday occurrence in Huntsville and Madison County. This is not a usual day for us," said Webster.

HEMSI has responded to more than 300 opioid overdose calls since the beginning of the year, alone.

Only about a dozen of those calls involved repeat victims. The Madison County Coroner's Office estimates 37 people have died from drug overdoses in 2017.

