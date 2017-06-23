Florida woman inspiring recovering addicts through social media

One Florida woman is inspiring hundreds of recovering addicts just by telling her story, but there's much more to it.

You might think she's crazy. Her story is a wild one and her Facebook page and blog are now getting thousands of clicks online.

"This whole thing started as an accident, I started blogging as a therapeutic outlet for me", said Tiffany Jenkins.

So why did Tiffany Jenkins need this kind of therapy?

"I was an addict for 10 years, I hid my addiction from my boyfriend who was a police officer for 2 and half years," said Jenkins.

To fund her addiction, she staged a robbery at her boyfriends home, stole his guns, wallet, and badge.

"I didn't know how to get out of it, we had already built a home together and a life together," said Jenkins.

Days later, she had a knock at her door.

"It was like my friends, people I knew who were the ones arresting me," said Jenkins.

She would spend the next four months in jail.

"Jail's a really tough place to be, especially when you've only gotten a speeding ticket before," said Jenkins.

The things she saw in jail were horrible, outrageous, and above all life changing.

"And it was in jail that I realized I needed to make a change. So I went to rehab, got my life back, now I have a wonderful home, 3 beautiful children," said Jenkins.

Now, 5 years sober, she writes a blog, helping people walking down the same path she wandered.

"It's not only possible to recover, but it's also possible to go on to do amazing things, to have an amazing life and a purposeful life," said Jenkins.

With as many laughs along the way as possible.

"In order to get a message across to somebody, especially an important message, adding comedy to it makes it interesting, and makes your ears perk up, and makes you want to hear it," said Jenkins.

She answers every message, and even gives out her personal phone number, in hopes of helping others realize they can beat addiction.

"If you need help, and you're a struggling addict, I am here, I will do whatever I can to help and offer peace," said Jenkins.

There's so much more to her story. You just have to read her blog for yourself. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and as Tiffany hopes, you'll get inspired to conquer whatever demons you have in your own life.

To read that blog click here .

