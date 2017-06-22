Man caught with 50 grams of crystal meth, Athens police say

Athens police say a traffic stop led to a drug trafficking arrest Wednesday afternoon.

Police say an officer pulled over a vehicle on 5th Avenue near Sanders Street for a traffic violation at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. The driver was identified as 27-year-old Castillo Dontae Carthen of Belle Mina.

The officer said Carthen had three bags containing approximately 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine. He said he also had a set of digital scales and three acetaminophen hydrocodone pills.

Carthen was charged with drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail.

