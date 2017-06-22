Man caught with 50 grams of crystal meth, Athens police say

Von Braun Center leaders are proposing a $42 million expansion they say is necessary to remain competitive. Officials say they're losing conventions because of a lack of space.More >>
Von Braun Center leaders are proposing a $42 million expansion they say is necessary to remain competitive. Officials say they're losing conventions because of a lack of space.More >>
There were five reported opioid overdoses in Madison County early Thursday.More >>
There were five reported opioid overdoses in Madison County early Thursday.More >>
Michelle Carter is found guilty of manslaughter. She's the woman who encouraged her boyfriend's suicide with text messages.More >>
Michelle Carter is found guilty of manslaughter. She's the woman who encouraged her boyfriend's suicide with text messages.More >>
Multiple suspects are in custody following an assault and car theft on June 15 at the Hazel Green Walmart.More >>
Multiple suspects are in custody following an assault and car theft on June 15 at the Hazel Green Walmart.More >>
An organization new to Huntsville says it doesn't want to lose one more person to an overdose.More >>
An organization new to Huntsville says it doesn't want to lose one more person to an overdose.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.More >>
At first, the family thought the baby deer had fallen in. But she kept squeezing through the gate every day to swim and and enjoy the Jacuzzi.More >>
At first, the family thought the baby deer had fallen in. But she kept squeezing through the gate every day to swim and and enjoy the Jacuzzi.More >>
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.More >>
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.More >>