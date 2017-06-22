Jackson County woman killed in crash with tree

A single-vehicle crash killed a Jackson County woman on Thursday.

Alabama State Troopers say a 2003 Ford left the roadway and struck a tree at about 1:15 p.m. It happened on Jackson County 1 about two miles north of Paint Rock.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. troopers identified her as 21-year-old Jeanette Rose Bonjour of Paint Rock.

