Dog thief returns to Colbert County shelter to adopt it

A pet theft from the Colbert County Animal Shelter had a happy ending.

The shelter posted a video showing a man stealing a dog from its pen. Shelter officials say the man returned and paid the adoption fee.

The shelter says the man did not realize he was doing anything wrong. They said he did it because he heard of some shelters being kill-only facilities, so he thought he was saving the dog.

