Von Braun Center proposes $42M expansion

Von Braun Center leaders are proposing a $42 million expansion they say is necessary to remain competitive. Officials say they're losing conventions because of a lack of space.

The proposed expansion includes more conference space, which is where officials say they make the most of their money.

They also want to build a new 1,200 seat music venue.

The VBC will pay $7 million of the $42 million needed. The rest would paid for by a 2 percent increase to the city's lodging tax, which would be paid by out-of-town visitors. That vote is scheduled for Thursday.

Click here for renderings of what the VBC is proposing.

