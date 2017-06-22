Von Braun Center proposes $42M expansion

Von Braun Center leaders are proposing a $42 million expansion they say is necessary to remain competitive. Officials say they're losing conventions because of a lack of space.More >>
There were five reported opioid overdoses in Madison County early Thursday.More >>
Michelle Carter is found guilty of manslaughter. She's the woman who encouraged her boyfriend's suicide with text messages.More >>
Multiple suspects are in custody following an assault and car theft on June 15 at the Hazel Green Walmart.More >>
An organization new to Huntsville says it doesn't want to lose one more person to an overdose.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday. According to the Lamesa Press-Reporter, 53-year-old Milton Richards tried to kill the snake in his backyard around 9 p.m.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.More >>
Tammy is raising her son's three young girls, keeping them together and out of foster care after losing their parents to heroin addiction.More >>
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.More >>
