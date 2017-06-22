Thousands of free range chickens irritating neighbors in Lauderdale County

Thousands of free range chickens are irritating some neighbors in Lauderdale County. They said they're running wild, posing a threat to drivers and creating health concern to other animals.

"There's a chicken about every two inches of the property. I mean, they are so crammed in," said Gretchen English, a neighbor.

The free range chicken farm off County Road 142 in Lauderdale County has a couple thousand birds, according to workers. The owner, who wouldn’t give us her name or the business name, said she follows regulations and has had the birds checked and certified.

"These aren't the first chickens she's brought in, but this is the most that she's ever brought in," said Patricia Weaver, another neighbor.

Neighbors said they're fed up with the lack of effort to contain the flock.

"I don't think they should be allowed to be on the road. You know, someone could get really hurt get in a wreck and get killed," English said.

English has a 16-year-old daughter who drives quite frequently on the road and said the birds get out every day.

"She just about wrecked cause they're almost 25 chickens in the road in front of her, and if there is a car coming the other way, she can't swerve so it is a hazard that way," English said.

Weaver lives half of a mile away and said she found three of their birds in her flock. Now she's worried about her chickens' health.

"They told me that I was in my right to kill them birds, but after they ate in my chicken stuff and pooped on my property, any disease they got, I've got," Weaver said.

When WAFF 48 News asked county commissioners about the regulations of how many birds someone can have and what containment rules they must follow, they told us there aren't any.

"If there is no law, this could happen to anybody that lives in the county," Weaver said.

“People need to see this situation and ask themselves would you want to live by this and I think the law needs to see that," English said.

English and Weaver are also concerned with the stench and it bringing unwanted predators to the area as well.

The sheriff's office is following up on the complaints and will work with the district attorney to find out whether the owners of the farm are violating any laws or regulations.

The state veterinarian is also aware of the situation.

