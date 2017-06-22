Insurer says flood insurance provides peace of mind

Heavy rains moving into our area from Tropical Depression Cindy could pose a problem for those of you living in flood zones.

Bob Burkett, president of Burkett & Associates Insurance Agency Inc, talked with WAFF 48 News about the peace of mind that flood insurance can provide in times like these.

"If you have flood insurance, your coverage will be first the building. That's the main part that the coverage covers. And then the second part would be your contents. And if you have a flood, all you need to do is call your agent. Or you can call the NFIP, which is the National Flood Insurance program to file your claim," said Burkett.

"If you recently purchased a policy, you need to be aware that it will take 30 days to effect," he said.

Burkett also said best practice is to do what you can to stop the flood and mitigate as much of the damage as you possibly can.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48