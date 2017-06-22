Albertville Chamber of Commerce organizing trip to China

The Albertville Chamber of Commerce is planning a trip to China. (Source: WAFF)

Are you thinking about taking a trip to China? Well, the Albertville Chamber of Commerce is planning one.

The chamber is putting on the event for its business community but also any residents who want to go just to have some fun.

Albertville Chamber of Commerce president Jennifer Palmer is setting up her Chinese props in preparation for Thursday night's first organizational meeting. It's to talk about a group trip to the Far East next spring.

The props come from previous trips Palmer has made to China, primarily with other chamber officials from across the United States.

The nine-day trip to China will cost approximately $2,200 per person, double occupancy.

Palmer said it's a trip that's good for anyone who wants to go to learn about the culture or even a business person who's interested in the area.

"If you're a business person that does business with companies in China and you want business meetings set up along the way, we can do that too. If you would like to talk to the U.S. Embassy about intellectual rights and things like that and how to deal with that with China, we can set that up as well," said Palmer.

The trip is set for April 11-19, 2018.

Call the Albertville Chamber of Commerce for more information.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48