Storm weather can present driving hazards

Tropical Storm Cindy is bringing heavy rain to the Tennessee Valley, which will affect road conditions.

Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said drivers need to give themselves more time to travel to wherever they are headed. He wants drivers to remember to drive slowly and make sure that your headlights are on so other drivers can see you.

Shaw also said that hyd roplaning is very common when roads are wet. If you do experience hyd roplaning, Shaw recommends that you take your foot off the gas and lightly press the break peddle and you should regain control of your vehicle.

If you come across a flooded area, Shaw says you need to turn around and find a different route to drive. Shaw says that the water moves very quickly and has the ability to move your car into a drainage ditch, a creek or river.

