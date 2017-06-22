Back in the Day Grown-Ups Field Day event on Redstone

There's no need for an Arsenal badge at the Back in the Day Grown-Ups Field Day event.

Just show your license at Gate 10 on Patton Road.

The Arsenal's Morale, Welfare and Recreation Division is hosting the the-open-to-the-public event that's the kick-off to Armed Forces Week Celebration.

Some of the activities include inflatable boxing and joust, bubble balls and an obstacle course.

“We just wanted to do something different. Something that wasn't currently being offered in the area. It started out as a conversation with co-workers,

'Wouldn't it be fun if.' It just kind of snowballed from there and developed into a playful event for adults,” said Stephanie Stone, Redstone Arsenal MWR Marketing Manager.

Grown-ups field day is Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. in the afternoon on Redstone Arsenal's Activity Field.

The event is geared toward adults but there will some activities for kids.

You can sign up for teams at $20 of 4 people or as an individual at $7, general admission is $4. Just click here for that information.

Officials with Redstone are monitoring the weather and will make the call on whether or not to go on with the event on their Redstone MRW Facebook Page .

