Back in the Day Grown-Ups Field Day event on Redstone

Michelle Carter is found guilty of manslaughter. She's the woman who encouraged her boyfriend's suicide with text messages.More >>
Multiple suspects are in custody following an assault and car theft on June 15 at the Hazel Green Walmart.More >>
An organization new to Huntsville says it doesn't want to lose one more person to an overdose.More >>
A video caught a lot of attention in the Shoals. It was of puppies being dumped at the Colbert County Animal Shelter but has since been removed from their Facebook page.More >>
Huntsville police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man after a shooting and police chase happened on Monday night.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
Nolan McCabe of St. Louis, Missouri, died after he was struck by debris washed in by high surf, according to deputies.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
A technical glitch left a BBC anchor on the air for four minutes with nothing to say.More >>
