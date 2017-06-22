Important Redstone gate closure info for July 4th weekend

Starting Friday, June 30, parts of Gate 9 will be closed down throughout the weekend in order to finish up construction on the new gate.

Crews will be moving equipment and structures to the new gate. Redstone Garrison officials say, they're excited to be so close to the completion of the project.

“The planning, getting the funding in place, all that kind of stuff has been going on for years now. We're excited to see it finally happen. The reason we're moving the gate is it gives us almost an entire mile, where we can line up traffic.

That gets us off of 565 during the peak traffic periods, creating a much safer environment for our motorists,” said Christopher Colster, Redstone Arsenal Garrison Public Affairs Officer.

The new gate 9 will be fully open and running starting Wednesday, July 5th. We're told, the old gate will be demolished at a later date.

Gate 9 inbound will close at 2 p.m., Friday, June 30 until 5 a.m., Wednesday, July 5 to allow the movement of equipment and structures to the new gate location, ¾ mile south on Rideout Road.

Gate 9 outbound will close at 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 and will reopen 6 a.m., Sunday, July 2

Vehicle movement into the Redstone Gateway will still be available. Goss Road will remain open, except on Saturday, July 1 from 6 a.m. until Sunday, July 2 at 6 a.m. Gate 8 will be the 24 X 7 access point during this time.

On Monday, July 3rd, all inbound gates except Gate 9 will be operating for normal duty hours.

Tuesday, July 4, is a national holiday in honor of Independence Day. Gate 8 will remain the 24-hour gate throughout this day.

At 5 am, Wednesday, July 5, Gate 9 will be fully open. The Gate 9 Visitor Control Center will remain open for normal operating hours.

