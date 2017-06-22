Court documents: Huntsville terror suspect linked to explosives

The Huntsville Police Department and FBI arrested a man last week on terrorism charges and we now know those specific charges.

22-year-old Aziz Sayyed is accused of obtaining materials to make explosive devices to be used against the United States.



The court document states that agents believed Sayyed had the intent to gather or use materials "for the manufacturing of explosive devices to be used against the United States."

READ MORE: Police, FBI arrest Huntsville terrorism suspect

Sayyed was arrested at the intersection of Church Street and Clinton Avenue on June 15. His court appearance is scheduled for July 5.

Sayyed faces a state charge of soliciting or providing support for an act of terrorism. Madison County Jail records show is being held without bond.





Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submt a Tip to WAFF 48