TN Valley Weekend Events for June 23 - June 25

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
It’s a very busy weekend in the Tennessee Valley. Here are some of the highlights!

  • Nashville’s own Nate Bargatze is performing at Stand Up Live in Huntsville. He’s got shows Friday and Saturday. You can get a sneak peek at his style right now by watching this recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. 
  • There is a cat show this weekend at the Jaycee’s Building in Huntsville benefitting the Challenger House
  • The Helen Keller Festival is hitting high gear in Tuscumbia. Sister Hazel is headlining the musical performances Saturday night. There’s also car shows, tours of Helen Keller’s home at Ivy Green, performances of “The Miracle Worker” and much more. Check out the eclectic lineup now at 
  • You can stuff yourself with wings for a good cause in Decatur. The River City Wing-Off is happening Saturday at Founder’s Park in Decatur from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Ticket sales benefit the Penny Parker Smith Scholarship fund to send kids with type 1 Diabetes to Camp Seale Harris. 
  • Country star Darryl Worley is performing a free concert in Boaz Saturday at 2:00 p.m. It’s happening at the park on Billy Dyar Road. Bring a canned food item to help out your neighbors in need. There’s a fireworks show afterwards.
  • The Little River Arts Council is putting on it’s annual Summer Music Series at the Mentone Inn Pavillion. It’s free and starts Saturday at 6:00 p.m. with Craig Hendricks. After Craig, Backwoods Revival takes the stage at 7:00 p.m.  
  • Huntsville’s biggest anime convention – Hama-con is happening this weekend at the Von Braun Center. Cosplay is encouraged and this year, they’re holding the first ever “Sailor Moon Ball” – a formal dance during the con. 
  • Legendary local musician Microwave Dave is hosting the third annual Microwave Dave Day, benefitting youth music education in North Alabama. It’s happening Sunday from 3:00 p.m.  – 9:00 p.m. at Humphrey’s Bar & Grill. There’ll be live music all day long.

